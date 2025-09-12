Necaxa Aims to End Skid at Home Against Juárez

Necaxa will host FC Juárez on Friday in Aguascalientes with hopes of halting a five-match winless streak in Liga MX, according to El Sol de México. The clash at Estadio Victoria kicks off Week 8 of the Apertura 2025, with both teams seeking momentum in a tightly contested table.

Fernando Gago’s side sits in 15th place with just five points after three straight losses, a run that has sparked unrest among supporters. Players have admitted the struggles. Midfielder Johan Rojas noted that adapting to the coach’s system has been difficult, while defensive lapses have made Necaxa one of the most fragile back lines in the league.

History, though, leans toward the home team. Necaxa has four wins, five draws and three losses in 12 all-time meetings with Juárez. More importantly, the Bravos have never claimed victory in Aguascalientes. Across six matches at Estadio Victoria, the Rayos boast four wins and two draws, a record they hope to extend to revive their campaign.

For Juárez, the trip also carries weight as they look to climb the standings and exploit Necaxa’s poor form. With the Apertura nearing its midpoint, Friday’s encounter shapes up as a pivotal contest in which the hosts must deliver three points to keep their postseason hopes alive.