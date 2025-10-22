NEC FC Suspends Head Coach Hussein Mbalangu Over Professional Misconduct

Uganda Premier League side NEC Football Club has suspended head coach Hussein Mbalangu for two months. According to an official club statement, the suspension is due to professional and ethical misconduct and takes effect immediately.

The decision follows NEC’s early elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup and a slow start to the 2025/26 Uganda Premier League season, where the team has recorded two draws from two matches. However, the club emphasized that the suspension is not connected to recent on-field results.

In the interim, assistant coach James Odoch will step in as head coach and take charge of the team during Mbalangu’s absence.

Odoch’s first assignment will be a challenging away fixture against Entebbe UPPC this Saturday at Fisheries Grounds in Bugonga, as NEC looks to get their season back on track.