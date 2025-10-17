Napoli release a hauntingly atmospheric video unveiling their new Halloween-themed kit
It looks spectacular.
Football news Today, 15:50Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images
Napoli are preparing for their next Serie A clash, an away match against Torino, and ahead of the game, they have unveiled a special edition kit.
Details: On the club’s official social media pages, Napoli posted a video presentation of their Halloween-inspired kit, which exudes a distinctly eerie atmosphere. The post was captioned with the following message:
Quote: “Feel the shadows
Hear the children
Wear the kit.”
Reminder: 33-year-old attacking midfielder Neymar of Brazilian club Santos could soon return to one of Europe’s top leagues — with Napoli reportedly among the possible destinations.