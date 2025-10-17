Napoli release a hauntingly atmospheric video unveiling their new Halloween-themed kit

It looks spectacular.

Napoli are preparing for their next Serie A clash, an away match against Torino, and ahead of the game, they have unveiled a special edition kit.

Details: On the club’s official social media pages, Napoli posted a video presentation of their Halloween-inspired kit, which exudes a distinctly eerie atmosphere. The post was captioned with the following message:

Quote: “Feel the shadows

Hear the children

Wear the kit.”

Feel the shadows

Hear the children

Wear the kit



Halloween Kit 25-26 available now 👉 https://t.co/zIByDA9Cf9



💙 #ProudToBeNapoli pic.twitter.com/m9wq7W7dL5 — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) October 17, 2025

Reminder: 33-year-old attacking midfielder Neymar of Brazilian club Santos could soon return to one of Europe’s top leagues — with Napoli reportedly among the possible destinations.