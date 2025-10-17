ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Napoli release a hauntingly atmospheric video unveiling their new Halloween-themed kit

Napoli release a hauntingly atmospheric video unveiling their new Halloween-themed kit

It looks spectacular.
Football news Today, 15:50
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Napoli release a hauntingly atmospheric video unveiling their new Halloween-themed kit Getty Images

Napoli are preparing for their next Serie A clash, an away match against Torino, and ahead of the game, they have unveiled a special edition kit.

Details: On the club’s official social media pages, Napoli posted a video presentation of their Halloween-inspired kit, which exudes a distinctly eerie atmosphere. The post was captioned with the following message:

Quote: “Feel the shadows
Hear the children
Wear the kit.”

Reminder: 33-year-old attacking midfielder Neymar of Brazilian club Santos could soon return to one of Europe’s top leagues — with Napoli reportedly among the possible destinations.

Related teams and leagues
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli Schedule SSC Napoli News SSC Napoli Transfers
Related Team News
Neymar of Santos controls the ball in front of Rene of Fluminense during the Brasileirao 2025 match Football news 14 oct 2025, 08:48 Neymar wants to play at the World Cup. A return to Europe is getting closer
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores