Napoli agree on transfer for new goalkeeper

Napoli, last season's Serie A champions, continue to strengthen ahead of the new campaign and have found a new guardian between the posts.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Torino's goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić is set to join Napoli, and the deal has already received his trademark "here we go." The goalkeeper had already agreed personal terms with the Neapolitans back in June. Napoli will pay the Turin club €21 million for the shot-stopper.

Last season, Vanja Milinković-Savić made 39 appearances for Torino across all competitions, keeping 11 clean sheets.

Reminder: Napoli are considering the potential signing of winger Jack Grealish from Manchester City. However, he is not the main target for the Partenopei—the club's top priority remains Swiss midfielder Dan Ndoye from Bologna.

Napoli also recently secured a long-coveted player, announcing the signing of 26-year-old Bologna and Netherlands national team centre-back Sam Beukema.