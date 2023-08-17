Named contenders for the title of best player in the Premier League

The PFA has announced the list of six nominees for the prestigious 2022/2023 Premier League Player of the Year award.

Nominees for the PFA award include Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and John Stones, Tottenham/Bayern's Harry Kane, and Arsenal's Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.

Mohamed Salah has been named the PFA Player of the Year for the 2021/2022 season. Note that this year's Player of the Season award will be presented for the first time in the award's 50-year history.

Manchester City have won the 2022/2023 Premier League title with 89 points. Arsenal were second and Manchester United were third. Newcastle rounded out the top four with 71 points.

Note that the “citizens” in addition to winning the championship also won the trophies of the Champions League and the FA Cup. At the start of the new season, the team from Manchester also won the trophy - yesterday they took the UEFA Super Cup.