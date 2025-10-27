Nabil Emad Ali's suspension confirmed by the Egyptian Football Association

The only player suspended for the next edition is Nabil Emad.

The Egyptian Football Association's competitions administration has provided details regarding the suspension of Nabil Emad Ali. The Egyptian football body has sent letters to the four clubs participating in the Egyptian Super Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Al Ahly, Zamalek, Pyramids, and Ceramica Cleopatra, have now been informed of the players who have been suspended from the Egyptian Super Cup and are not permitted to participate in the next edition.

According to the Egyptian Football Association, the only player suspended for the next edition is Zamalek's Nabil Emad "Dunga," who must serve a four-match suspension. Indeed, Zamalek player Nabil Emad Ali Al-Mahdi "Dunga" was suspended for 4 matches during the Super Cup, based on the report of the observer of his team's match against Pyramids during the last edition of the tournament.​