Mutiny on board? Morata skips Galatasaray training

The summer transfer window saw plenty of cases where players boycotted training sessions to force a move away — and Galatasaray striker Álvaro Morata has now joined that list.

Details: According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, the Spaniard failed to report for Galatasaray training and has not returned to Istanbul from Spain, a move widely interpreted as a clear signal of conflict with the club.

Morata's absence from training sent a strong message: he wants out. His desire to join Como is obvious and is seen as an attempt to push through a transfer. However, the club is refusing to give in to the pressure — at least for now.

Galatasaray considers him a key player in the current squad and a central figure in coach Okan Buruk's project. The club has already rejected an offer from Como worth four million euros and the Turkish side is demanding at least six million euros to terminate the loan agreement early.

