Municipal, Real España Renew Rivalry in Central American Cup Clash

The 2025 Central American Cup serves up a historic rivalry on Wednesday as CSD Municipal host Real España at Estadio El Trébol in Guatemala City, per CONCACAF. This will be the first meeting between the two in this competition, but they have faced off seven times previously in official international tournaments, each winning three and drawing once.

Municipal enter the Group B match seeking their first win after opening with back-to-back draws, most recently a 1-1 tie with Sporting San Miguelito thanks to a Rodrigo Saravia goal. Real España, meanwhile, play their second group-stage game following a 4-2 loss to CS Herediano on Matchday 1.

Their last encounter came on September 17, 2014, when Municipal earned a 3-0 victory in the Concacaf Champions League with a hat trick from Marvin Ávila. Real España’s last win over the Guatemalan side dates back to November 5, 2000, in the Copa Interclubes, when Mario Orta scored all three goals to overcome a brace from Juan Carlos Plata.

Beyond the historical stakes, this matchup could prove decisive in shaping the Group B standings.