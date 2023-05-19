Mourinho spoke about Roma's achievement in reaching the final of the Europa League

Roma's coach José Mourinho commented on the team's qualification for the Europa League final.

Yesterday, the Romans played a 0-0 draw against Bayer Leverkusen, securing their passage to the final based on the aggregate score of the two matches.

Mourinho stated that it is not important for him to be recognized in the club's history.

"What matters to me is supporting the players and helping the team achieve important results. I want to highlight the excellent experience and tactical wisdom that allowed us to remain strong throughout the game. The Europa League final is a huge joy for the team and the fans of Roma," he said.

It is worth noting that Roma will face Sevilla in the final of the tournament.