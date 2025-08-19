Mourinho preparing loan move for player unwanted by Premier League club

Turkish side Fenerbahce, led by Jose Mourinho, are gearing up for a decisive showdown against Portugal’s Benfica in their quest for a Champions League spot. As he faces off against his compatriots, the 'Special One' is making significant reinforcements.

Details: According to talkSPORT, Fenerbahce are ready to sign West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez on loan. The 27-year-old Mexican international is no longer part of the Hammers’ plans for this season, and Mourinho plans to take full advantage. However, the terms of the loan remain undisclosed.

Mourinho hopes to return the club to Europe’s elite competition after a long absence and is confident that signing Alvarez will be a significant boost in achieving that goal.

Reminder: Alvarez joined West Ham from Ajax in 2023 for £35 million and has made 73 appearances for the club over two seasons. Should Fenerbahce overcome Benfica, it would mark their first Champions League group stage appearance since the 2008/09 season.