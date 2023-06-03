Mourinho may be punished for reaching the Europa League final

UEFA has launched an investigation into Roma head coach Jose Mourinho for his insults to head referee Anthony Taylor during the Europa League final against Sevilla.

It is known that during the meeting the Portuguese expressed dissatisfaction with the work of the referee and began to insult him in the parking lot of the stadium in Budapest.

Now the specialist can be punished for insulting match officials.

Recall that the main time of the meeting ended with a score of 1-1, and in the penalty shootout Rzemlyane lost 1:4.