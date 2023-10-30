Mourinho again attacked Serie A management

Portuguese Roma coach Jose Mourinho, after his team's defeat in the match against Inter (0:1) in the tenth round of the Italian Championship, criticized the leadership of Serie A.

According to the star coach, the league's match schedule is not working in his team's favor. By the way, this is not the first time he addresses the bosses of the championship with such words.

"Our league doesn't show enough respect for its players. Roma came to this match with an incomplete squad and limited time to prepare, but still played an important game.

It’s a shame that we couldn’t achieve a result, although my team deserved better,” he said.

It is reasonable to mention that based on the results of ten rounds, the Roman team ranks eighth in the table, gaining 14 points. At the same time, Inter scored 25 points and leads the standings.

Mourinho regularly complains that his players play on a crazy schedule. This is due to the fact that Roma plays in European competitions.