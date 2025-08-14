Motagua Aims to Keep Group C Lead Against Cartaginés in Central American Cup

According to OneFootball, FC Motagua will look to defend the top spot in Group C of the 2025 Concacaf Central American Cup this Thursday when they host CS Cartaginés at the José de la Paz Herrera Uclés Stadium. The Blue Cyclone comes in strong after beating Verdes FC away and Club Atlético Independiente at home, tying for the tournament’s most prolific attack with six goals. Jorge Serrano has been a standout with one goal and one assist.

The match will be the debut of Spanish coach Javier López, formerly of Antigua GFC, who replaced Diego Vázquez and was officially introduced on August 12. Cartaginés returns to action after a 2-0 loss to Deportivo Saprissa in their opener, with Douglas López and Diego González leading the team in attempts on goal.

This will be the first meeting between the two clubs in the Central American Cup, though they met in the 1974 Concacaf Champions Cup, where Motagua won both legs without conceding. Historically, Motagua has faced Costa Rican clubs 35 times in Concacaf competitions, with six wins, ten draws, and 19 losses. Cartaginés, meanwhile, has only one win in nine matches against Honduran sides.