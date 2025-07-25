RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Sports News Football news Morocco vs Nigeria: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 26, 2025

Morocco vs Nigeria: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 26, 2025

Football news Today, 16:22
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Morocco vs Nigeria: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 26, 2025 Photo: https://www.instagram.com/equipedumaroc/

In the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco will face Nigeria. We’ve prepared the key details on where and when to watch this highly anticipated clash.

Morocco vs Nigeria: what you need to know about the match

Morocco impressed throughout the group stage of the Women’s AFCON, collecting seven points from three matches after victories over DR Congo and Senegal, and a draw with Zambia. In the quarterfinals, the Moroccan side confidently defeated Mali 3-1, while in the semifinals, they faced a tough challenge from Ghana but ultimately advanced after a penalty shootout. This marks Morocco’s second consecutive final appearance in the tournament.

Nigeria also delivered a convincing performance during the group stage, securing seven points with a 3-0 win over Tunisia, a narrow 1-0 victory against Botswana, and a draw with Algeria. In the knockout rounds, the Super Falcons thrashed Zambia 5-0 before edging Banyana Banyana 2-1 in the semifinals with a late winning goal.

Morocco vs Nigeria: when and where will the match take place?

The final match between Morocco and Nigeria in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations will take place on Saturday, July 26, with kickoff scheduled for 22:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 13:00

  • New York 16:00

  • Panama 16:00

  • Toronto 16:00

  • Port of Spain 17:00

  • London 21:00

  • Yaoundé 22:00

  • Abuja 22:00

  • Cape Town 23:00

  • New Delhi 01:30

  • Sydney 06:00

  • Kiribati 08:00

Morocco vs Nigeria: where to watch the match online

The match will be broadcast across Africa by two major television networks: CANAL+ and SuperSport. In some countries, it will also be available on beIN Sport.

Additionally, fans in France and the United States can watch the match live on beIN Sport.

