Morocco vs Mali: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 18, 2025

Morocco and Mali are set to clash in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, and we’ve gathered all the details on how and when to watch the match.

Morocco vs Mali: what you need to know about the match

Morocco delivered a confident group stage performance. They opened with a 2–2 draw, then defeated DR Congo 4–2, followed by a narrow 1–0 win over Senegal. Thanks to a superior goal difference, the Moroccan side advanced to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Mali had a more inconsistent run in the group stage. They began with a 1–0 win over Tanzania, drew 1–1 with Ghana, and then suffered a heavy 0–4 defeat to South Africa. Despite collecting just four points, it was enough to secure a spot in the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams.

Morocco vs Mali: when and where will the match take place?

The Women’s AFCON quarter-final between Morocco and Mali will take place on Friday, July 18, with kickoff set for 21:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

New Delhi 00:30

Sydney 05:00

Kiribati 07:00

Morocco vs Mali: where to watch the match online

The match will be broadcast across Africa by two major networks: CANAL+ and SuperSport. In some countries, the game will also be available on beIN Sport.

Additionally, fans in France and the United States will be able to watch the match live on beIN Sport.