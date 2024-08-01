More than sport. South and North Korean athletes take selfies together

The mixed doubles table tennis final at the 2024 Olympics ended in an incredible moment.

The North Korean duo, Ri Jong Sin and Kim Kun Yong, who were seeded 16th out of 16 teams, sensationally won the silver medals. The gold medals went to the Chinese pair Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin, while the bronze was claimed by South Korea’s Lim Jonghoon and Shin Yubin.

North and South Korea, once a single nation, have been in a state of conflict for a long time, with North Korea being one of the most closed-off countries in the world. Despite this, athletes from both Koreas gathered together for a joint selfie after the medal ceremony, which is an unprecedented gesture.

The North 🇰🇵and South Korean🇰🇷athletes in one selfie 🤳suggested by 🇨🇳Chinese gold medal winner Sun Yingsha.

The North 🇰🇵and South Korean🇰🇷athletes in one selfie 🤳suggested by 🇨🇳Chinese gold medal winner Sun Yingsha.

Additionally, North Korea has surprisingly secured two medals at the 2024 Olympics so far. Another pair from the country also won silver in the women's synchronized 10-meter platform diving event.