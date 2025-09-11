Monterrey Set to Land French Striker Anthony Martial

Rayados de Monterrey are on the verge of signing French forward Anthony Martial, according to ClaroSports. The 29-year-old striker would arrive from AEK Athens to bolster coach Domenec Torrent’s squad for the remainder of the Apertura 2025, with the deal expected to be finalized in the coming hours.

Monterrey had been in search of a central forward for weeks and reportedly presented a convincing offer to both the player and his Greek club. Martial had been linked with Pumas earlier this summer but ultimately chose Rayados, who needed reinforcements after Colombian midfielder Nelson Deossa departed for Spain’s Real Betis.

Martial began his professional career at Olympique Lyonnais before making his name with AS Monaco. His most notable run came at Manchester United, where he played between 2015 and 2022, winning the 2017 Europa League along with two FA Cups, two League Cups and a Community Shield. He also had a loan spell at Sevilla before returning to Old Trafford.

Internationally, Martial represented France at Euro 2016 and lifted the UEFA Nations League trophy in 2021. With AEK Athens last season, he scored seven goals in 19 appearances, form that convinced Monterrey to move forward with his signing.

Should the deal be completed, it would mark one of the biggest moves of the Liga MX transfer window, bringing a proven European striker with international pedigree to Mexican football. Excitement is building among Rayados supporters as the club prepares to announce the acquisition.