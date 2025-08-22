Monterrey Aim for Fifth Straight Win as Necaxa Seek an Upset in Liga MX

Necaxa travel to Monterrey on Saturday, August 23, for a Liga MX Apertura 2025 matchday six fixture at Estadio BBVA, per EFE. The Rayados enter in red-hot form, riding a four-match winning streak, while the Rayos hope to deliver a surprise that could reshape their season.

Fernando Gago’s side sit 12th in the table with five points from five games. A goalless draw at Pumas showed defensive stability but again underlined their attacking struggles. Before that, Necaxa fell 1-0 to León at home, while their only victory came in a 3-1 thrashing of Querétaro. Colombian striker Diber Cambindo remains their focal point, supported by Pável Pérez and Agustín Palavecino in transition.

Monterrey, under Domènec Torrent, have emerged as early contenders. After opening with a 3-0 defeat to Pachuca, they responded with four straight wins: 1-0 over San Luis, 3-1 against Atlas, 3-1 over León, and 3-2 against Mazatlán, where Lucas Ocampos netted twice. With 12 points, Rayados aim for a fifth consecutive victory, a feat rarely achieved in the short-tournament era. Alongside Ocampos, German Berterame—second in the scoring charts with four goals—teams up with Sergio Canales and Jesús Corona in one of the league’s most dangerous attacks, anchored by Sergio Ramos’ leadership at the back.

This matchup also features a reunion between Ramos and Gago, who played together at Real Madrid from 2006 to 2011. For Necaxa, an upset would be a statement win and a confidence boost toward playoff contention. For Monterrey, the goal is to stay level with leaders Pachuca while extending their dominance in this rivalry: six wins, three draws, and just one loss in their last 10 meetings.

Saturday’s clash at the “Gigante de Acero” pits two clubs in contrasting moments—Monterrey looking to confirm their title credentials, and Necaxa aiming to disrupt the script with a result that could redefine their campaign.