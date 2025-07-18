Mohamed Warns Marcel Ruiz Against “Disappearing” Move to Europe

Toluca head coach Antonio Mohamed has expressed caution regarding Marcel Ruiz’s potential move to Europe, urging the 24-year-old midfielder to avoid jumping at just any opportunity abroad. In an interview with Azteca Deportes, Mohamed made it clear that a transfer should only happen if it’s to a club that truly values Ruiz and sees him as a starter.

Ruiz has recently been linked with Ipswich Town, which will compete in England’s Championship next season. But for Mohamed, that move lacks appeal. “I told him: If they’re going to bring you to Europe, make sure it’s because they truly want you—not just to park you in Belgium or Russia, where you disappear,” he said.

With the 2026 World Cup approaching, Mohamed believes the wrong move could derail Ruiz’s international ambitions. He emphasized that staying at Toluca may be better than joining a minor French or Russian side. “If it’s Torino or a serious Spanish team where he’ll play regularly, fine. But if not, he should stay,” Mohamed concluded.