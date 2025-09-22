Mohamed Praises Alexis Vega’s Inspired Display in Toluca's Victory

As reported by mediotiempo, Antonio Mohamed showered praise on Alexis Vega after Toluca’s emphatic 3-0 win over Chivas at Estadio Akron. The team captain stole the show with a goal and two assists, responding to a hostile reception from the fans who booed him throughout his return to Guadalajara.

“Alexis is getting back to the level he showed last tournament, which for us is great news. He’s the kind of player who thrives the more he gets booed. We’re very happy for him and for the team to have him performing like this,” Mohamed said.

Vega’s brilliance fueled Toluca’s victory, supported by goals from Paulinho and Jesús Gallardo. The win underscored the Diablos Rojos’ strength and tactical balance in a game where Chivas, riding a good run of form, were expected to be a tough opponent.

Mohamed emphasized his side’s adaptability and game plan. “The feeling is excellent, the strategy worked as planned. The team adjusts to different circumstances. We were fair winners,” he explained, adding that the squad’s ceiling remains “far away” as they continue to grow.

The result lifted Toluca to 18 points and into third place overall, strengthening their case as one of the main contenders for the Liga MX title.