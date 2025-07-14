Mohamed Aims Higher: Toluca Chasing Back-to-Back Titles

According to reports from Mexican media, Antonio Mohamed has his sights firmly set on more silverware. Following Toluca’s win over Necaxa in their opening match, the head coach declared his team a strong contender for the championship and emphasized their ambition to compete both domestically and internationally.

“This team has its own style and sticks to it. What matters most is their hunger to win, and that’s fundamental. With that mindset, we’ll surely have a chance to reach the finals and defend the title, although there’s still a long road ahead,” Mohamed stated.

Against Necaxa, the Diablos Rojos came from behind, which their coach highlighted as a key positive. Still, he pointed out the need to sharpen their finishing. “We came back after a mistake, we were trailing despite dominating. We played a great first half, and the second was good too, but then fatigue set in. We had a short preseason, though that’s no excuse. The issue is our finishing—we can’t miss that many clear chances,” he added.

With seven matches in just 24 days across Liga MX, Campeón de Campeones, and Leagues Cup, squad rotation is already part of the plan. But Mohamed remains unfazed. He believes this team has what it takes to go far once again.