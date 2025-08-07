MLS Releases Full 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule

According to an announcement made by Major League Soccer on Thursday, the full schedule for the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs has been confirmed. The postseason will kick off on October 22 and conclude on Saturday, December 6, with the MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi.

The action begins with Decision Day on Saturday, October 18, when all 30 teams will play simultaneously. Eastern Conference matches will start at 6 p.m. ET, while Western Conference games begin at 9 p.m. ET.

On October 22, the Play-In Matches will feature single-elimination games between the 8th and 9th seeds in each conference. Winners will move on to join the top seven seeds for the First Round Best-of-3 Series, scheduled from October 24 to November 9.

The Conference Semifinals, played in single-elimination format, will take place over the weekend of November 22–23. These matches will be hosted by the higher-seeded team, as determined by regular-season standings.

The Conference Finals will follow on November 29–30, setting the stage for the grand finale.

The MLS Cup 2025, presented by Audi, will be held on Saturday, December 6. The host will be the finalist with the best regular-season record, ensuring a competitive edge for consistent performance throughout the year.