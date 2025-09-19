MLS Matchday 35: Playoff Spots on the Line in Key Weekend Clashes

Several 2025 MLS Cup Playoff berths could be clinched this weekend as Matchday 35 takes center stage, MLSsoccer.com reported. Three marquee fixtures highlight the slate.

Orlando City host Nashville SC on Saturday in a battle for Eastern Conference positioning. The Lions sit eighth with 48 points and could secure a sixth straight postseason trip under Óscar Pareja. Nashville, meanwhile, are fresh off a U.S. Open Cup semifinal win led by a Sam Surridge hat trick, but have lost five of their last six league matches.

Sunday Night Soccer will see Austin FC welcome the Seattle Sounders at Q2 Stadium. First-year coach Nico Estévez has Austin in seventh in the West, buoyed by CJ Fodrey’s extra-time winner in the Open Cup semifinals. Seattle, crowned Leagues Cup champions three weeks ago, are nearing playoff qualification and regain DPs Jordan Morris and Albert Rusnák, despite midweek disappointment against Inter Miami.

The weekend closes with LAFC hosting Real Salt Lake, just days after a 4-1 road win in Utah. LAFC’s Son Heung-min scored his first MLS hat trick, while Denis Bouanga overtook Carlos Vela as the club’s all-time leading scorer with 94 goals. With a win or draw, LAFC would clinch their fourth consecutive postseason berth.