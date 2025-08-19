Minnesota United Close to Signing Austria Vienna Playmaker Dominik Fitz

Minnesota United are set to land Austrian midfielder Dominik Fitz from Austria Vienna, per a report from Heute. The 26-year-old is scheduled for medicals this week before finalizing his transfer to Major League Soccer. Speaking to Krone Zeitung, Fitz admitted “this is the right step” and noted that while talks had been ongoing for some time, the deal came together very quickly.

Austria Vienna, facing financial pressure after their European Cup exit, view Fitz as a key outgoing transfer. A homegrown product who joined the Violets’ academy in 2006, he has gone on to make over 200 competitive appearances, tallying 54 goals and 63 assists. Last season he registered 13 goals and 16 assists in under 3,000 minutes, and he has already contributed four goals and five assists in just 600 minutes this campaign.

Fitz made his Bundesliga debut in 2018 and soon emerged as one of the league’s most inventive playmakers. He has represented Austria at youth international level, including the U17 European Championship. Earlier this year, he was linked to the New York Red Bulls, but Minnesota United have moved decisively to secure his services. The Loons are still determining his roster designation — whether as a Designated Player or under Targeted Allocation Money — yet his profile suggests an immediate impact for the club’s attacking structure.