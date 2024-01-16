Money have not changed him. Sadio Mané invested over a million pounds in his hometown in Senegal

Former Liverpool star and current player for Saudi club Al Nassr, Sadio Mané, is having an outstanding career. The footballer is widely known not only for his achievements on the field but also for his philanthropy beyond it. Mane, a Senegalese, is recognized for his humility and has been dedicating significant amounts to charitable causes throughout his football journey.

Mané grew up in the small village of Bambali in a humble family and developed a passion for football from a young age. Initially opposed by his parents, they eventually agreed, allowing his uncle to take him to Dakar for a trial at the local football academy. Interestingly, the entire village contributed funds for his trip.

In tattered boots and old shorts and a jersey, the young lad made an impression on the coaches and was accepted into the team. Just three years later, Mané was already playing for the French club Metz, marking the beginning of his European career.

Mané financed the construction of a school and a hospital in his hometown

In 2019, already a player for Liverpool and holding a substantial contract, Mane did not forget his roots. The footballer donated £250,000 for the construction of a school in his hometown and gifted laptops and $400 each to the top-performing students.

Sadio Mane built a £455,000 hospital and €250,000 school in his village, Bambaly.



He gives each family in the village €70 monthly, and has provided 4G internet for them. 2,000 people currently live here.



What a legend. 👏 pic.twitter.com/0QWbZ0LwMa

Mane gave laptops and $400 each to the best performing students of Bambali High School.



He also gives free sportswear to kids in the village.

In the village, located approximately 400 kilometers from the capital city of Dakar, there was no hospital before. Mane contributed £500,000 to the construction of a medical facility. His father passed away when Mané was seven years old, and there was no hospital in the area, so when he fell ill, there was no one to provide even basic medical assistance.

"Sometimes I am a bit shy, but I am truly happy that I can do something for people that will improve their lives," - the footballer said.

Every vacation, Mané returns to his homeland

Sadio Mané has also allocated funds for the construction of a gas station, a post office, and the installation of 4G mobile internet for the local residents. Additionally, the footballer donated £41,000 to the National Committee of Senegal when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020.

According to Mané himself, he is not interested in luxury or wealth. With his own funds, the footballer builds schools and stadiums in Senegal, and he transfers 70 euros per month to each resident of one of the poorest regions in the country, providing people with clothing, footwear, and food. Mané also bought a television for each family in his native village.

"I was hungry; I had to work in the fields. I went through tough times, played football barefoot, and had no education and many other things. But now I earn through football and can help people. I don't need expensive cars, houses, travels, and planes. I would rather my people get a piece of what life has given me," - Mané said.

The role of religion in Sadio's life

Sadio Mané is a Muslim and a deeply religious person. He considers it his duty to share everything he has. Mané does not drive expensive cars, does not wear expensive watches, and does not own huge mansions. He walks around with an old iPhone with a broken screen.

"What's the point of all this? What's the meaning in that? Nothing will change if I buy the latest model Ferrari or wear expensive watches on my wrist. I prefer to spend wisely," - Mané said in an interview with Reuters.

Mané has not lost his simplicity; he remains the same guy he was before the dizzying triumph in Liverpool. Money hasn't got to his head, and fame hasn't clouded his judgment. With every action, Mané reminds everyone how important it is to remain a simple person. Through his behavior, the footballer tries to convey the essential things that go beyond material possessions.

What a gesture by Sadio Mane 😍



He made this young ballboy happy for life! ❤pic.twitter.com/mNxGeSIOIF — GOAL (@goal) August 18, 2019

Interestingly, in 2022, Mane became the laureate of the first-ever Socrates Award. The award is presented during the Golden Ball ceremony. This prize is given to a footballer who has shown himself better than others beyond the field with his political or socially significant initiatives.

"I'm really very happy to be here, and although sometimes I can be a little shy, I'm very happy that I can do what I can to make life better for all these people back home," - Mane said after receiving the award.

The forward from Al Nassr has never been one to seek attention, especially beyond the field. Nevertheless, he is one of the brightest stars in his native Senegal, loved not only for his game on the field but also for his charity work beyond it.