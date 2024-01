Деньги не изменили его. Садио Мане вложил больше миллиона фунтов в родное село в Сенегале

Sadio Mane built a £455,000 hospital and €250,000 school in his village, Bambaly.



He gives each family in the village €70 monthly, and has provided 4G internet for them. 2,000 people currently live here.



[@AfricaFactsZone]



What a legend. 👏 pic.twitter.com/0QWbZ0LwMa

— The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) June 20, 2022