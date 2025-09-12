Mike Tyson admitted to taking a powerful opioid for pain relief during his boxing career

He confessed he was unaware of the drug’s characteristics

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is known not only for his achievements in the ring but also for his struggles with substances outside of it. The former champion revealed on Cathy Miller’s podcast that he used fentanyl during his boxing career.

Tyson stated he took the drug as a painkiller to relieve pain in his finger. He also mentioned that for a long time, he didn’t even know fentanyl was a banned narcotic.

Tyson admitted that after stopping fentanyl, he experienced withdrawal symptoms similar to those of heroin withdrawal.

Additionally, Iron Mike noted that his life should not be seen as a role model, as he made many mistakes, including drug and alcohol use.

It’s worth noting that fentanyl is a powerful opioid, with effects exceeding those of heroin and morphine. Because of its potency, it has even earned the nickname “zombie drug.”