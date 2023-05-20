Midfielder “Bayer” called football “Roma” ugly

The midfielder of Bayer, Kerem Demirbay, made strong remarks about Roma's performance in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final.

As a reminder, the match ended in a goalless draw.

"It's no surprise that a style of play like Roma's brought them success in the semi-final stage. Towards the end of the match, they further delved into an ugly style of football," Demirbay said in an interview with RTL.

In the previous match, Roma managed to take only one shot on goal against Bayer.

In the first leg, the Italian team won with a score of 1-0.