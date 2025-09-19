Miami FC Reveals $300M Homestead Stadium and Sports Performance Hub Project

Miami FC announced plans to relocate to Homestead as part of the Sports Performance Hub, an $300 million, 80-acre development that will feature a 15,000-seat stadium, professional academy, youth boarding school, public recreation facilities, and a sports-themed hotel, the club said in a statement.

The announcement was made at Homestead City Hall, where Mayor Steve Losner, the City Council, and Miami FC co-owner Riccardo Silva signed the agreement that formally launches one of the largest sports and community development projects in South Florida, with no cost to taxpayers.

The new stadium, designed by LaBella Associates, will replace FIU’s Pitbull Stadium, Miami FC’s home since 2016. It is set to host not only professional soccer but also community events, including the Homestead Championship Rodeo.

USL Deputy CEO Justin Papadakis hailed the project as another step forward in the league’s nationwide growth, joining similar stadium initiatives in Pittsburgh, Detroit, and Sacramento. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, he said Miami FC’s move represents a significant boost for South Florida soccer. Club CEO Mario Roitman also thanked FIU for a decade of partnership as the transition begins.