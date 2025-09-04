Mexican Midfielder Ronaldo Nájera Joins Atlético de Madrid

According to reports from Spanish and Mexican outlets, Atlético de Madrid completed the signing of Mexican midfielder Ronaldo Nájera on the final day of the transfer window. The 22-year-old, who had been playing for Atlético San Luis, will join Atlético’s B team after a formative spell with Tigres where he never broke into the first team.

Nájera, a native of Ciudad Mante in Tamaulipas, spent six years in Tigres’ academy between 2018 and 2024. Without first-team opportunities, he moved to San Luis, where his performances drew attention. In 34 matches last season, he recorded four goals and four assists, solidifying his reputation as a promising prospect.

The deal brings Nájera to Atlético Madrid’s reserve side in Spain’s third division. While he will not immediately work under Diego Simeone, the move places him in a competitive system known for demanding discipline and physical intensity. It also gives him a chance to adapt to European football with the potential of earning promotion to the senior squad.

This transfer reflects the strong link between Atlético San Luis and Atlético de Madrid, partners for several years. The relationship made the deal possible and highlights the pathway the Spanish club has created for young Latin American talents.

For Tigres, Nájera’s move is another example of a youth product finding success abroad despite not debuting in Monterrey. For the player, it marks a turning point, offering a platform to prove himself in Europe and to push his career toward higher levels.