Mexican Midfielder Marcel Ruiz Close to Palmeiras Move

Football news Today, 21:10
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Mexican midfielder Marcel Ruiz is reportedly on the verge of joining Brazilian powerhouse Palmeiras. As reported by Unanimo Deportes, the São Paulo-based club is prepared to pay nearly $10 million to acquire the 24-year-old Toluca star.

Born in Mérida, Ruiz began his professional career in 2018 with Querétaro before moving to Tijuana and eventually settling at Toluca. His current contract runs through June 2027, and he has played 128 Liga MX matches, scoring 16 goals. He was instrumental in Toluca’s recent league title under head coach Antonio Mohamed, who is reportedly reluctant to part ways with the midfielder.

Palmeiras, however, is in the market for a new playmaker following the departure of Colombian midfielder Richard Ríos. Portuguese manager Abel Ferreira sees Ruiz as a perfect fit for the role, with the potential to grow further in one of South America’s most competitive leagues.

The potential transfer would mark Ruiz’s first move abroad. Earlier this year, he was also linked with English Championship side Ipswich Town. His performances have earned him a place on the radar of Mexico national team coach Javier Aguirre, who is building his squad for the 2026 World Cup.

If the deal materializes, Ruiz would become one of the few current Liga MX players to make a direct leap to a major South American club—signaling a significant step in his international career.

