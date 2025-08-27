Messi’s National Team Future Remains Open-Ended

Lionel Messi continues to leave questions about his Argentina future unanswered, choosing not to set an expiration date on his international career. According to Olé, the 38-year-old captain is preparing for the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Venezuela on September 4, a match many speculated could be his last official game at home, though his camp insists no such decision has been made.

Those close to Messi describe his approach as strictly “day by day,” assessing his fitness and motivation at each stage. They confirm he is in no rush to commit to the 2026 World Cup, and his participation will depend on how he feels closer to the tournament. While coach Lionel Scaloni is confident he will be in the squad and figures such as Gianni Infantino and Donald Trump envision his presence in the competition, Messi himself avoids long-term promises to prevent unnecessary pressure.

At club level, Messi is thriving with Inter Miami, recording 18 goals and 10 assists in 17 matches in 2025, earning MLS Player of the Month honors twice. With the national team, he has featured in two matches this year and, if he plays in all six remaining fixtures scheduled for 2025, he would reach 199 appearances for Argentina—just one shy of the 200 mark.

Looking further ahead, Argentina’s calendar after the World Cup includes two FIFA windows in 2026 for friendlies. Competitive play will resume in 2027 with the start of the 2030 World Cup qualifiers, in which Argentina will serve as one of the tournament’s hosts. For now, Messi’s focus remains on returning to the Monumental to face Venezuela, leaving farewells and deadlines aside while concentrating only on the present.