Memo Ochoa’s World Cup Hopes in Doubt Without Club Future

With less than a year before the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, Guillermo Ochoa’s chances of making the squad are fading. The veteran goalkeeper is currently without a club, raising concerns about his fitness and match readiness, according to RÉCORD. The lack of competitive action has become a major obstacle for the Mexican national team staff led by head coach Javier Aguirre.

Aguirre has made it clear he will only call up players with active contracts who are performing regularly for their clubs. Since leaving Portuguese side AVS, Ochoa has yet to secure a new deal, casting serious doubt over his dream of playing in a sixth World Cup.

Journalist Luis Castillo reported on RÉCORD+ EN VIVO that Aguirre has already ruled out Ochoa given his uncertain situation. Although he was part of Mexico’s Gold Cup-winning squad earlier this summer, his absence from club football has altered his standing within El Tri.

The uncertainty opens the door for other Mexican goalkeepers to step in. Carlos Acevedo and Andrés Sánchez are among the candidates, while Luis Ángel Malagón is widely expected to claim the starting spot. The competition for the position is now intensifying as the World Cup approaches.