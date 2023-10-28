RU RU NG NG
Main News Boxing News McGregor named his favorite for today's fight between Fury and Ngannou

McGregor named his favorite for today's fight between Fury and Ngannou

Boxing News Today, 03:32
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
McGregor named his favorite for today's fight between Fury and Ngannou Photo from mmabetz.com/Author unknown

Today, one of the day's most prominent events is the bout between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. Even though the WBC "Gypsy King" title is not on the line, as a special title was created for this contest, it still captures the attention of the public.

Conor McGregor, the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, has also taken an interest in the event. He shared an audio recording on his social media page, confirming his presence at the match and discussing his expectations for the fight.

"A mixed martial artist is venturing into the realm of boxing once more. I am thrilled to be there. I can't wait to land in Saudi Arabia and see what this country has to offer. In my opinion, I am more of a kickboxer or a boxer than an MMA fighter. Francis Ngannou is also more of a stand-up fighter than a mixed martial artist. He has an attacker's mentality, and Fury is in for a challenge. I love watching how Tyson looks in the ring. He's quick, agile, elusive. Tyson Fury can truly deliver a stellar performance here."

From his statement, it can be inferred that McGregor holds a fondness for his former UFC colleague. He also recognizes the immense talent of Tyson Fury in the heavyweight division. While the "Gypsy King" is considered the favorite in today's confrontation, Conor retains hope that Ngannou can land a few punches on the Brit. After all, true MMA connoisseurs regard Ngannou as the hardest puncher in UFC history.

Recall that earlier, we reported that the former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou.

Popular news
The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches and results of the tenth round Football news Yesterday, 17:13 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches and results of the tenth round
Girona secures victory in the final minutes and takes the top spot in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 17:04 Girona secures victory in the final minutes and takes the top spot in La Liga
Tottenham narrowly triumphed over Crystal Palace Football news Yesterday, 17:01 Tottenham narrowly triumphed over Crystal Palace
A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic Football news Yesterday, 16:13 A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic
The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Yesterday, 16:00 The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round
The weigh-in ceremony took place between Fury and Ngannu Boxing News Yesterday, 15:29 The weigh-in ceremony took place between Fury and Ngannu
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:13 Tottenham on track to equal Arsenal's record Boxing News Today, 03:32 McGregor named his favorite for today's fight between Fury and Ngannou Football news Today, 02:49 VIDEO. Was Girona's victory fair? The referees made a controversial decision in a La Liga match Boxing News Today, 02:14 VIDEO. Ronaldo pokes fun at Fury ahead of Ngannou fight Football news Yesterday, 22:27 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Yesterday, 18:16 Chelsea – Brentford kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Yesterday, 17:13 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches and results of the tenth round Football news Yesterday, 17:04 Girona secures victory in the final minutes and takes the top spot in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 17:01 Tottenham narrowly triumphed over Crystal Palace Boxing News Yesterday, 16:42 VIDEO. Usyk met with Fury in Saudi Arabia
Sport Predictions
Football Today Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Werder vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Leipzig vs FC Koln prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Wolverhampton vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Juventus vs Verona prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023