McGregor named his favorite for today's fight between Fury and Ngannou

Today, one of the day's most prominent events is the bout between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. Even though the WBC "Gypsy King" title is not on the line, as a special title was created for this contest, it still captures the attention of the public.

Conor McGregor, the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, has also taken an interest in the event. He shared an audio recording on his social media page, confirming his presence at the match and discussing his expectations for the fight.

"A mixed martial artist is venturing into the realm of boxing once more. I am thrilled to be there. I can't wait to land in Saudi Arabia and see what this country has to offer. In my opinion, I am more of a kickboxer or a boxer than an MMA fighter. Francis Ngannou is also more of a stand-up fighter than a mixed martial artist. He has an attacker's mentality, and Fury is in for a challenge. I love watching how Tyson looks in the ring. He's quick, agile, elusive. Tyson Fury can truly deliver a stellar performance here."

From his statement, it can be inferred that McGregor holds a fondness for his former UFC colleague. He also recognizes the immense talent of Tyson Fury in the heavyweight division. While the "Gypsy King" is considered the favorite in today's confrontation, Conor retains hope that Ngannou can land a few punches on the Brit. After all, true MMA connoisseurs regard Ngannou as the hardest puncher in UFC history.

