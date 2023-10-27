The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou

The former world heavyweight champion, Bermane Stiverne, shared his thoughts on the Fury vs. Ngannou fight, as reported by Casino Canada.

Stiverne has faced some of the best heavyweight fighters in recent history, including Joe Joyce, Deontay Wilder, and Trevor Bryan. In his opinion, Fury is the clear favorite in this bout.

"Ngannou has never had any boxing experience and jumped right in with boxing king Tyson Fury in his very first fight, even though Francis is an MMA fighter. I think it's very obvious - Tyson won't have any problems with Ngannou. It's like if Fury went into the cage with Francis – there, Ngannou wouldn't stand a chance against Tyson," said Stiverne.

He also believes that Tyson will handle Ngannou easily and knock him out. The fight can go in various ways, but for Fury, this is his sport, while Francis is just getting started in boxing.

"The fight can go differently, but you have to look at it from this perspective - it's Fury's sport; he has already fought and knows how to box. Ngannou has just started boxing, even though he is an MMA king. It's not the same; it's not the same discipline or rules; they are different," added Stiverne.

In the night from Saturday, October 28th, to Sunday, October 29th, a heavyweight boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will take place. This significant bout is scheduled for ten three-minute rounds and will be judged by a panel of three judges using a 10-point system. The WBC title will not be at stake for this fight, a special title has been created for this match.

