RU RU NG NG
Main News Boxing News The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou

The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou

Boxing News Today, 12:10
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou

The former world heavyweight champion, Bermane Stiverne, shared his thoughts on the Fury vs. Ngannou fight, as reported by Casino Canada.

Stiverne has faced some of the best heavyweight fighters in recent history, including Joe Joyce, Deontay Wilder, and Trevor Bryan. In his opinion, Fury is the clear favorite in this bout.

"Ngannou has never had any boxing experience and jumped right in with boxing king Tyson Fury in his very first fight, even though Francis is an MMA fighter. I think it's very obvious - Tyson won't have any problems with Ngannou. It's like if Fury went into the cage with Francis – there, Ngannou wouldn't stand a chance against Tyson," said Stiverne.

He also believes that Tyson will handle Ngannou easily and knock him out. The fight can go in various ways, but for Fury, this is his sport, while Francis is just getting started in boxing.

"The fight can go differently, but you have to look at it from this perspective - it's Fury's sport; he has already fought and knows how to box. Ngannou has just started boxing, even though he is an MMA king. It's not the same; it's not the same discipline or rules; they are different," added Stiverne.

In the night from Saturday, October 28th, to Sunday, October 29th, a heavyweight boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will take place. This significant bout is scheduled for ten three-minute rounds and will be judged by a panel of three judges using a 10-point system. The WBC title will not be at stake for this fight, a special title has been created for this match.

We will remind you where and when you can watch this boxing match.

Popular news
Girona secures victory in the final minutes and takes the top spot in La Liga Football news Today, 17:04 Girona secures victory in the final minutes and takes the top spot in La Liga
Tottenham comfortably defeated Crystal Palace Football news Today, 17:01 Tottenham narrowly triumphed over Crystal Palace
A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic Football news Today, 16:13 A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic
The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 16:00 The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round
The weigh-in ceremony took place between Fury and Ngannu Boxing News Today, 15:29 The weigh-in ceremony took place between Fury and Ngannu
The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined Tennis news Today, 14:57 The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 16:42 VIDEO. Usyk met with Fury in Saudi Arabia. Football news Today, 16:13 A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic Football news Today, 16:00 The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Boxing News Today, 15:29 The weigh-in ceremony took place between Fury and Ngannu Tennis news Today, 14:57 The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined Football news Today, 14:40 VIDEO. Scoring a hat-trick in 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the Champions League Hockey news Today, 14:20 The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker
Sport Predictions
Football 28 oct 2023 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Leipzig vs FC Koln prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Wolverhampton vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Boxing 28 oct 2023 Fury vs Ngannou: predictions and betting tips on the boxing match on October 28, 2023