Mbappe's mother mentioned the team he had supported as a child

The mother of Paris Saint-Germain and France national team forward Kylian Mbappe Fayza Lamari remembered which team her son followed as a child.

To the surprise of many, little Mbappe was not interested in teams from France; he chose the Italian “Milan” as his favorites.

“At home he always talked only about Milan. If they lost, he would throw the TV remote and shout insults in Italian,” La Gazzetta dello Sport quoted Lamari as saying.

Let us remember that in the summer Kylian Mbappe was supposed to extend his contract with the Parisian team until 2025, but refused to do so.

In this regard, rumors have emerged that he will leave PSG this coming winter.

His current agreement with the Parisian club expires in the summer of 2024. This season, the 24-year-old captain of the French national team has played 10 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring nine goals and making one assist.

After nine rounds, the Parisians occupy third place in the French Championship, gaining 18 points.