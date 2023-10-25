RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Mbappe's mother mentioned the team he had supported as a child

Mbappe's mother mentioned the team he had supported as a child

Football news 25 oct 2023, 05:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Mbappe's mother mentioned the team he had supported as a child Mbappe's mother mentioned the team he had supported as a child

The mother of Paris Saint-Germain and France national team forward Kylian Mbappe Fayza Lamari remembered which team her son followed as a child.

To the surprise of many, little Mbappe was not interested in teams from France; he chose the Italian “Milan” as his favorites.

“At home he always talked only about Milan. If they lost, he would throw the TV remote and shout insults in Italian,” La Gazzetta dello Sport quoted Lamari as saying.

Let us remember that in the summer Kylian Mbappe was supposed to extend his contract with the Parisian team until 2025, but refused to do so.

In this regard, rumors have emerged that he will leave PSG this coming winter.

His current agreement with the Parisian club expires in the summer of 2024. This season, the 24-year-old captain of the French national team has played 10 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring nine goals and making one assist.

After nine rounds, the Parisians occupy third place in the French Championship, gaining 18 points.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain AC Milan Serie A Italy Ligue 1 France
Popular news
The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined Tennis news Today, 14:57 The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined
VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL Football news Today, 14:40 VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL
The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches Hockey news Today, 14:20 The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches
The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round
Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad
Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:40 VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL Hockey news Today, 14:20 The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Boxing News Today, 12:10 The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou Basketball news Today, 11:39 Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews Hockey news Today, 11:05 Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews Football news Today, 10:33 Salah has broken the record for goals in European competitions for English clubs Boxing News Today, 10:02 Fury vs. Ngannou: when and how to watch the fight
Sport Predictions
Football 28 oct 2023 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Leipzig vs FC Koln prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Wolverhampton vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Boxing 28 oct 2023 Fury vs Ngannou: predictions and betting tips on the boxing match on October 28, 2023