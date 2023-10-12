RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 14:47
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Mbappé, the scorer, and Vinícius, the playmaker: how to harmonize these two stars at Real Madrid

Former PSG midfielder Jerome Rothen is confident that Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius can coexist harmoniously at Real Madrid.

"Statistics reveal that the disparity between Mbappé and Vinícius lies in the fact that Mbappé registers far more goals than Vinícius. Mbappé scores almost 40 goals per season, while Vinícius contributes around twenty goals, which is also commendable.

I also believe that Vinícius can provide numerous assists to Mbappé. Mbappé enjoys actively participating in the game, accelerating with or without the ball. Such a player prefers to operate on the flank, but this is not of paramount significance. Vinícius can likewise alter his position while remaining positioned high on the left flank.

How can one argue that they cannot play together? I recall Francisco Filho, under whose guidance I trained in the youth ranks; he always said, 'Very good players complement each other.' Vinícius possesses better passing quality than Mbappé, but when it comes to finishing attacks, it's the opposite. They can complement one another.

Let's take the example of PSG. Neymar was more comfortable on the left flank. However, Neymar and Mbappé shone together. It was Neymar's behavior that caused issues, not his gameplay," Rothen's remarks were reported by RMC Sport.

There are rumors that it is Vinícius who doesn't want Mbappé to join Real.

