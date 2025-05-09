RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Mayada Questions Saracchi’s Move to Boca and Claims Greater River Legacy

Mayada Questions Saracchi’s Move to Boca and Claims Greater River Legacy

Football news Today, 22:35
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Mayada Questions Saracchi’s Move to Boca and Claims Greater River Legacy Mayada Questions Saracchi’s Move to Boca and Claims Greater River Legacy

Marcelo Saracchi’s transfer to Boca Juniors continues to stir reactions, and former River Plate teammate Camilo Mayada didn’t hold back. Speaking to TNT Sports, the Peñarol full-back took a jab at his fellow Uruguayan, stating, “I wouldn’t do it. I believe I’m a bit more important than him in River’s history.”

As reported by Canal26, Mayada emphasized his strong connection to River and expressed disagreement with Saracchi’s decision to join their historic rivals. “I’m much more identified with River. As professionals, we must respect each other’s choices, but I wouldn’t make that one,” he added. Though he admitted discussing the matter with Saracchi privately, he declined to reveal further details.

The pair played 12 matches together at River, going undefeated with 8 wins and 4 draws. Saracchi’s arrival at Boca raised eyebrows in Núñez, especially after his past comments expressing affection for River. The left-back, who later joined RB Leipzig, was even present in Madrid as a spectator during the 2018 Copa Libertadores final that River famously won over Boca.

Mayada, now 34, has seen limited action at Peñarol, with only six appearances this season and no goals or assists. Still, his allegiance to River remains firm. “I always wish Saracchi the best—except in the clásicos,” he concluded with a smile.

Related teams and leagues
Boca Juniors River Plate
Popular news
Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors Lifestyle Yesterday, 06:54 Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 05:17 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
2025 IIHF World Championship: Five Predictions for the Tournament Hockey news 07 may 2025, 10:34 2025 IIHF World Championship: Five predictions for the tournament
Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter Football news 06 may 2025, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Lifestyle 06 may 2025, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Western Sydney Wanderers FC - : - Melbourne Victory 10 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
Valencia - : - Getafe 10 may 2025, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Valencia
-
Getafe
-
08:00
Como - : - Cagliari 10 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Como
-
Cagliari
-
09:00
Holstein Kiel - : - Freiburg 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
-
Freiburg
-
09:30
Bochum - : - Mainz 05 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bochum
-
Mainz 05
-
09:30
Union Berlin - : - FC Heidenheim 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Union Berlin
-
FC Heidenheim
-
09:30
Werder Bremen - : - RB Leipzig 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Werder Bremen
-
RB Leipzig
-
09:30
Wolverhampton - : - Brighton 10 may 2025, 10:00 English Premier League
Wolverhampton
-
Brighton
-
10:00
Southampton - : - Manchester City 10 may 2025, 10:00 English Premier League
Southampton
-
Manchester City
-
10:00
Ipswich - : - Brentford 10 may 2025, 10:00 English Premier League
Ipswich
-
Brentford
-
10:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:35 Mayada Questions Saracchi’s Move to Boca and Claims Greater River Legacy Football news Today, 22:10 Correa, De Paul, and Molina Could Leave Atlético Madrid After Club World Cup Football news Today, 21:45 Ander Herrera Taking It Day by Day as Boca Hopes for His Return Football news Today, 21:10 Driussi Doubtful for Barracas Clash as Gallardo Manages River’s Fatigue Football news Today, 20:45 Mascherano Considers Playing Messi as Striker in Suárez’s Absence at Inter Miami Football news Today, 20:20 Cruz Azul Coach Vicente Sánchez Says Small Details Will Decide Second Leg Against León Football news Today, 19:45 FC Cincinnati Finalizing Deal to Sign MLS Legend Kei Kamara Football news Today, 19:15 Pope Leo XIV’s Alleged Support for Alianza Lima Sparks Buzz in Peru Football news Today, 19:08 Zamalek's streak of draws continues despite a change in coaching staff! Football news Today, 18:50 David Beckham’s MLS Gamble Transformed Soccer in the United States
Sport Predictions
Football 10 may 2025 Sweden vs Austria: prediction and bets for the match on May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Angers vs Strasbourg: Will Strasbourg continue their Champions League pursuit? Football 10 may 2025 Brest vs Lille: Can Lille join the race for Ligue 1 silver? Football 10 may 2025 Le Havre vs Marseille: Will Marseille hold on to second place in Ligue 1? Football 10 may 2025 Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Cincinnati vs Austin prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 America vs Pachuca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Football 11 may 2025 Udinese vs Monza prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Football 11 may 2025 Newcastle vs Chelsea: Who will prevail in the battle for a UEFA Champions League spot? Football 11 may 2025 Gent vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores