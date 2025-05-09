Mayada Questions Saracchi’s Move to Boca and Claims Greater River Legacy

Marcelo Saracchi’s transfer to Boca Juniors continues to stir reactions, and former River Plate teammate Camilo Mayada didn’t hold back. Speaking to TNT Sports, the Peñarol full-back took a jab at his fellow Uruguayan, stating, “I wouldn’t do it. I believe I’m a bit more important than him in River’s history.”

As reported by Canal26, Mayada emphasized his strong connection to River and expressed disagreement with Saracchi’s decision to join their historic rivals. “I’m much more identified with River. As professionals, we must respect each other’s choices, but I wouldn’t make that one,” he added. Though he admitted discussing the matter with Saracchi privately, he declined to reveal further details.

The pair played 12 matches together at River, going undefeated with 8 wins and 4 draws. Saracchi’s arrival at Boca raised eyebrows in Núñez, especially after his past comments expressing affection for River. The left-back, who later joined RB Leipzig, was even present in Madrid as a spectator during the 2018 Copa Libertadores final that River famously won over Boca.

Mayada, now 34, has seen limited action at Peñarol, with only six appearances this season and no goals or assists. Still, his allegiance to River remains firm. “I always wish Saracchi the best—except in the clásicos,” he concluded with a smile.