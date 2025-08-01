Mastantuono Set to Follow Di Stéfano’s Path at Real Madrid

Franco Mastantuono has yet to be officially unveiled by Real Madrid, but his arrival is already making headlines in Spain. On Friday, Marca placed the 17-year-old Argentine on its cover, drawing parallels with Alfredo Di Stéfano and quoting the River Plate product: “It’s an honor to follow Don Alfredo’s path.”

The midfielder, who signed a six-year deal after Madrid paid his €45 million release clause, will land in the Spanish capital this weekend. Though he can’t begin training with Xabi Alonso’s squad until August 14 — his 18th birthday — anticipation is already building. Within the club, Mastantuono is seen as a flagship talent in Florentino Pérez’s youth-focused recruitment strategy.

Marca also reported that the No. 9 shirt, vacated by Kylian Mbappé, may be assigned to Mastantuono — a symbolic gesture that deepens the Di Stéfano comparison. Madrid’s acquisition also highlights River Plate’s prolific academy, which has produced stars like Julián Álvarez, Enzo Fernández, and Claudio Echeverri in recent years.