Mascherano reveals whether Messi will play in the next match

Inter Miami clinched victory over Nexa 3-2 in a penalty shootout in their previous game, but Lionel Messi made an early exit due to injury. Now, it has become clear whether he will feature in the upcoming match.

Details: Head coach Chapel Javier Mascherano shared that Lionel Messi has a minor injury, but he will not take part in tomorrow's game. His further participation will depend on how things develop.

Quote: “I spoke with Lionel Messi, and it's clear that the injury isn't serious. He won't play tomorrow, and after that, we'll see. Usually, he recovers fairly quickly from knocks,” said the Inter Miami manager.

Earlier, it was reported that the Argentine underwent a medical examination. He has a mild muscle strain in his right leg.

Reminder: In their next match, Inter Miami will face UNAM Pumas. The fixture is set for the night of Thursday, August 7, kicking off at 1:30 a.m. Central European Time.