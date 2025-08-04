RU RU ES ES FR FR
It has been revealed what injury Lionel Messi sustained

How serious is it?
Football news Today, 03:29
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
In the second round of the Leagues Cup, Inter Miami faced off against Necaxa. The Herons came out on top in a penalty shootout, but the victory was marred by some unfortunate news.

Details: Team captain and talisman Lionel Messi suffered an injury. Inter Miami officially reported that the Argentine star underwent a medical examination, which revealed a minor muscle strain in his right leg. The timeline for his return to the pitch will depend on his recovery progress and how he responds to treatment.

In their next match, Inter Miami will take on UNAM Pumas. The clash is scheduled for the early hours of Thursday, August 7, with kickoff at 1:30 a.m. Central European Time.

Recently, it was reported that Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are continuing negotiations over a new contract. Messi's current deal runs through the end of 2025, but both the club and the player are eager to extend their partnership.

Reminder: The 38-year-old Argentina forward is set to embark on a tour of India in December, with stops planned in Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai.

