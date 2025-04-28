Marumo Gallants coach admits his team's situation in the Betway Premiership!

Abdeslam Ouaddou spoke very candidly about his side's situation, their overall standings so far in the Betway Premiership and the tense state of affairs at the club in general.

After beating Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 at the FNB Stadium in their last match, Bahlabane Ba Ntwa moved up to 10th place.

Gallants clinched a hard-fought win thanks to key contributions from Daniel Msendami and Matome Mathiane, who both found the back of the net. Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs' early strike by Glody Lilepo proved insufficient, as they extended their winless streak to five league matches.

Despite the positive result, Gallants' coach Ouaddou remains concerned about his squad's confidence levels as they battle to avoid relegation. The team continues to face significant challenges in their fight for survival.

With 30 points overall, the Gallants are not in great danger, but the next four games in the Betway Premiership are of concern.

What Ouaddou had to say about their Betway Premiership clash!

The coach spoke about his team, the concerns they may face in this tournament and how the lack of belief will affect the team as a whole.

Our enemy is ourselves. As soon as we start to believe in ourselves, to play our games, to be strong, to be organised, to play together, to work as a team [we shoot ourselves in the foot with below par displays, I think we can achieve a lot of things in that league. But what I want to say, I know on Saturday is a very difficult night for my colleague, Nasreddine Nabi.

Abdeslam Ouaddou said.

Like I told you, Bloemfontein deserves to have a strong team. About the team, of course, sometimes we discuss with the chairman.

Ouaddou concluded,