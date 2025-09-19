RU RU ES ES FR FR
Martial Set for Monterrey Debut in High-Profile Clash Against América

Football news Today, 22:05
Anthony Martial touched down in Mexico this week and has already been cleared to play his first minutes for Monterrey, La Nación reported. The 29-year-old French striker, who arrived from AEK Athens, could debut on Saturday at Estadio BBVA against América in the marquee fixture of Liga MX’s Apertura Matchday 9. “I feel good and I’m very excited to play in Mexico,” Martial said upon arrival.

Although his last competitive match came in late July during UEFA Champions League qualifying, Martial has stayed fit and impressed teammates during his first training session. Wearing the No. 9 shirt, he joins a Monterrey side that leads the standings with 21 points after seven straight victories. Domènec Torrent’s men will try to equal a club record of eight consecutive wins set in 1963.

América, sitting third with 17 points, arrive wounded after a 2-1 loss to Chivas in the national clásico. Martial’s potential debut against one of Mexico’s most popular teams adds even more intrigue to a clash between two heavyweights, with first place and momentum on the line in the Apertura campaign.

