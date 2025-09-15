Marchiori Cleared to Start for Vélez Against Racing

According to Argentine reports, Vélez received a major boost ahead of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinal first leg against Racing. Goalkeeper Tomás Marchiori trained normally on Sunday and will start Tuesday’s match at José Amalfitani Stadium. The 28-year-old had raised alarm when he left the pitch after 29 minutes against Huracán with knee pain, but scans ruled out injury.

The open practice held in Liniers allowed fans to cheer on the squad and pose with club trophies, while confirming Marchiori’s full participation. In his absence last Friday, newcomer Álvaro Montero, recently signed from Millonarios, had made his debut.

The concern now lies in attack. Forward Braian Romero has been ruled out with a three-millimeter hamstring tear. The captain, who played through discomfort in the Supercopa final against Central Córdoba, faces at least three weeks on the sidelines but hopes to recover in time for the return leg on September 23 in Avellaneda.

Coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto is also considering Matías Pellegrini, who impressed against Huracán. His versatility allowed him to cover at right back after Agustín Lagos was sent off, and he could take Imanol Machuca’s spot on the left wing.

With Marchiori fit again and tactical adjustments underway, Vélez will aim to strike first in a quarterfinal clash expected to be fiercely contested.