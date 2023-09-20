Marcel officially announced the resignation of Marcelino

Marseille officially announced the departure of Marcelino from the post of head coach of their team, the club's website reported.

They stated that the events of September 18 did not allow Marcelino and his technical staff to perform the functions for which they were hired in good conditions. As a result of this deplorable situation, the coach and his team will not continue their mission.

All because after the match with Toulouse, which ended 0-0, Marcelino, his coaching staff and the president had a conversation with the club's fans. Ultras blamed the club's leaders for the poor results and the constant change of players. The French press reported that fans even threatened Marcelino and Pablo Longoria with violence.

Because of this development, the Spanish specialist decided to leave France. Marcelino cannot work in such an atmosphere.

We will remind that the coach headed to Marseille in the summer of 2023. Under the leadership of Marcelino, the team could not make it to the group stage of the Champions League. In five rounds of Ligue 1, Marseille have scored nine points and are on the fourth step.