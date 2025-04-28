Marcel Koller Leaves Al Ahly After 159 Matches and Multiple Titles

Al Ahly officially honored Swiss coach Marcel Koller and his technical staff on Monday, just hours before his scheduled departure from Cairo.

Following the club’s elimination from the CAF Champions League semi-finals at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Ahly announced Koller’s dismissal after nearly three highly successful seasons.

A Gesture of Gratitude

Koller was personally greeted to the club's El Gezir offices by club president Mahmoud El Khatib, who also gave him a commemorative shield and the official flag of Al Ahly as gifts.

During the farewell meeting:

El Khatib thanked Koller for his service and commended his accomplishments and commitment.

He emphasized that Koller remains part of the Al Ahly family and is welcome back at any time.

The club’s statement expressed deep gratitude toward Koller and his staff: Harald Gämperle, Carlos Bernegger, Yassin Mikari, Tizian Ndoyi, and Reda El Hanfi.

الأهلي يكرم مارسيل كولر وجهازه المعاون تقديرًا لما قدموه خلال الفترة الماضية 📷#العربية_رياضة pic.twitter.com/iellATcdhu — العربية رياضة (@AlArabiyaSports) April 28, 2025

Koller's Remarkable Track Record

Between September 2022 and April 2025, Koller:

losing to Zamalek in the African Super Cup.

leaving the semi-finals of the Intercontinental Cup.

In the Egyptian Premier League, they are now four points behind Pyramids.

End of a Memorable Era

Although Koller’s tenure ends just shy of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, where Al Ahly will represent Africa, his time at the club is celebrated as a period of excellence and professionalism.

Al Ahly now faces a critical summer in appointing a successor and preparing for the global stage.