Marc Spiegel Aims to Build a Modern, Data-Driven Querétaro FC

Marc Spiegel was officially introduced as the new owner of Querétaro FC, marking a first for Liga MX: a full takeover by a U.S.-based investment group. As reported by Mediotiempo, Spiegel’s firm, Innovatio Capital, spent two years exploring opportunities in global football before settling on Mexico.

Alongside Liga MX president Mikel Arriola, Spiegel explained that his group evaluated clubs in Europe, South America, Asia, and Oceania. Ultimately, they chose Querétaro due to its growth, vibrant fanbase, and the league’s strong reputation. “We saw a city on the rise and a league with huge potential in both Mexico and the U.S.,” Spiegel said.

He emphasized the importance of building a modern club grounded in community values and powered by analytics and content strategy. “We believe in honesty, integrity, hard work, and a commitment to excellence,” he said. “We’re not just here for football—we want to be part of the entire community.”

Spiegel’s vision includes making Querétaro FC a reference point in Liga MX, both on the pitch and behind the scenes, with a long-term approach and a deep focus on integration with local businesses and fans.