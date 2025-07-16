Maravilla Martínez Extends Contract with Racing, Hints at Retirement at the Club

Racing Club made waves with the announcement that striker Adrián “Maravilla” Martínez has signed a contract extension through December 2028. As reported by TyC Sports, the new deal includes a staggering $122 million release clause—the highest ever in Argentine football—cementing his role as the club’s cornerstone after the recent departure of Maximiliano Salas to River Plate.

In a heartfelt video released by the club, set to George Harrison’s If You Believe, Martínez is seen signing his contract alongside club president Diego Milito and walking through El Cilindro with his family. “I didn’t expect this,” he said. “Knowing I’ll keep wearing this jersey until maybe the end of my career… maybe retiring here is something beautiful.”

The 31-year-old forward, a key figure under manager Gustavo Costas, also thanked the fans: “They did everything to help me stay. I hope we can keep performing at this level and bring even more joy to the club.”

With this move, Racing not only secured its top scorer but also sent a strong message of continuity. Their post on social media said it all: “Maravilla para siempre.”