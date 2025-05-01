Manchester United Ready to Offer €80 Million for Brazilian Star Rodrygo

Manchester United are preparing a €80 million offer for Brazilian winger Rodrygo Goes, currently with Real Madrid, as part of their summer transfer strategy, according to Fichajes.net. With a new era underway under manager Rúben Amorim, the Red Devils aim to make the 24-year-old attacker one of the cornerstones of their offensive rebuild.

The arrival of Kylian Mbappé at Real Madrid and Rodrygo’s declining role within the squad have opened the door for United’s renewed interest. The club’s sporting department believes Rodrygo has the talent, top-level experience, and long-term potential to thrive in the Premier League and lead their next competitive cycle.

From Madrid’s side, while Rodrygo has delivered important performances, club president Florentino Pérez may be open to a sale that would ease the wage bill and create room for other acquisitions. The final decision will rest with the Brazilian player, who must weigh the allure of a starring role in England against continued competition for minutes at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Rodrygo joined Real Madrid in 2019 from Santos FC and has since won multiple titles in Spain and Europe. However, the summer of 2025 could mark a pivotal moment in his career, as he considers whether to continue in Madrid or embrace a new chapter as a leading figure at Manchester United.