Manchester United preparing second bid for Fermin Lopez

Manchester United is set to make a move for Barcelona talent Fermin Lopez.

Details: According to Diario Sport, the Red Devils are planning to offer Barcelona £61 million for the transfer of attacking midfielder Fermin Lopez. Ruben Amorim sees huge potential in the player and is keen on this signing.

On the other hand, reports suggest that Hansi Flick believes in Lopez's future at Barcelona and is urging the board to reject any offers for the player. The German coach considers Fermin a top-class player who can become a team leader.

In the 2024/25 season, Lopez played 46 matches (2,039 minutes), scored 8 goals and provided 10 assists. Transfermarkt values the player at €50 million, and his current contract with Barcelona runs until June 2029.

