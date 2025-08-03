RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Manchester United preparing second bid for Fermin Lopez

Manchester United preparing second bid for Fermin Lopez

The 22-year-old Spaniard is seen as a boost to the attacking line
Football news Today, 03:00
Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Fermin lopez celebrates a goal Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Manchester United is set to make a move for Barcelona talent Fermin Lopez.

Details: According to Diario Sport, the Red Devils are planning to offer Barcelona £61 million for the transfer of attacking midfielder Fermin Lopez. Ruben Amorim sees huge potential in the player and is keen on this signing.

On the other hand, reports suggest that Hansi Flick believes in Lopez's future at Barcelona and is urging the board to reject any offers for the player. The German coach considers Fermin a top-class player who can become a team leader.

In the 2024/25 season, Lopez played 46 matches (2,039 minutes), scored 8 goals and provided 10 assists. Transfermarkt values the player at €50 million, and his current contract with Barcelona runs until June 2029.

See also: Barcelona ready to part ways with Marc Casado to register Rashford

Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles Yesterday, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:10 Liverpool in no rush with new bid for Isak! Club awaits Newcastle's move for a replacement Other Sports News Today, 03:42 Former UFC stars Hector Lombard and Cheick Kongo take part in pillow fight Football news Today, 03:00 Manchester United preparing second bid for Fermin Lopez Football news Today, 02:28 Messi to meet Modi! The Argentine star set to visit India Cricket News Today, 01:51 Brilliant performance by Jason Holder powers West Indies to victory over Pakistan! Football news Today, 01:32 Milan shows interest in Darwin Núñez! Can the club withstand Al Hilal’s competition? Football news Yesterday, 16:57 Tensions run high ahead of season opener as fans spark chaos at the Canary Islands derby Football news Yesterday, 16:34 Barcelona ready to part ways with Marc Casado to register Rashford Football news Yesterday, 16:05 Messi to sign a flexible contract with Inter Miami. What makes it special? Boxing News Yesterday, 15:33 Usyk vs Jake Paul! Talks underway for MMA rules bout
Sport Predictions
Volleyball Today Poland vs Italy: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — August 3, 2025 Football Today Tottenham vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Football Today Greuther Fürth vs Dynamo Dresden prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 August 2025 Football Today Hannover 96 vs Kaiserslautern prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Football Today Magdeburg vs Eintracht Braunschweig prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Football Today Genk vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Football Today Ajax vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Football Today Cercle Brugge vs Anderlecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Football Today Celtic vs St Mirren: prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 3, 2025 Football Today Royal Union SG vs Leuven: Who will claim their first win of the season?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores